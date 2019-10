Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno on Monday said he temporarily moved government operations from the capital Quito to the port city of Guayaquil amid protests against his termination of a fuel subsidy, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Only 2 Ecuadorian presidents have completed a full 4-year term over the past 27 years, but no previous president has moved the government to avoid unrest, per the WSJ. Moreno called a state of emergency on Oct. 4.