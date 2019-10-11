The IMF now expects slower growth in 90% of the world and that "growth this year will fall to its lowest rate since the beginning of the decade."

What's next: The IMF and World Bank earlier this week said they expect to write down their 2019 growth projections again — the third downward revision this year — at their meetings next week in Washington, D.C.

Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the IIF, said the organization remains upbeat on the outlook despite the revision.

"We expect central banks to continue easing against the backdrop of slowing growth and assume no further deterioration in trade tensions," she told Axios in an email.

Flashback: It hasn't even been 2 years since then-IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said in January 2018 that the global economy was experiencing "the broadest synchronized global growth upsurge since 2010" and that "all signs point to a continuous strengthening."

Go deeper: Mainstream economists are getting radical