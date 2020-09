DoorDash, the restaurant meal delivery company valued at $16 billion, has spent millions of dollars on a California ballot initiative that would prevent gig economy workers like "Dashers" from being categorized as employees.

The state of play: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both oppose DoorDash's efforts in California, raising the specter of federal legislation should they win in November. "Axios on HBO" asked DoorDash CEO Tony Xu about their position and what comes next.