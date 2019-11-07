Three cancer patients in the U.S. were the first to be safely injected with the gene editing tool CRISPR as a form of immunotherapy to fight their illness, AP reports.
Reality check: It's too soon to know whether the treatment will help, doctors say. The patients, who all failed multiple standard treatments, had varying results after two to three months.
- Two of the patients have multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, and the third has a sarcoma, cancer that forms in connective or soft tissue.
- The treatment deletes three genes that may be stopping the patients' cells from attacking the disease, and then adds ones to help them fight their cancer.
- 15 more patients will receive the treatment and doctors will gauge its safety and efficacy.
The bottom line: Researchers are hoping to use CRISPR to treat some genetic diseases, including its progress in treating sickle-cell anemia.