Dick's destroyed $5 million of assault weapons after storewide ban

Dick's Sporting Goods turned nearly $5 million worth of guns into scrap metal rather than sending them back to manufacturers after the company restricted the sale of military-style weapons guns starting in 2018, reports the Washington Post.

The big picture: A collection of corporate executives have been at the forefront of the national gun debate, with Dick's CEO Ed Stack often at the forefront, even as the NRA and Republican lawmakers criticize the company's policies. Stack has made changing Dick's gun policies a focal point of his role, per the Post

