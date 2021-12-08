Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. approves $500M for First Solar's module factory in India

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Aerial view of sheep grazing next to photovoltaic cell solar panels on October 9 in Thirumani village, Karnataka, India. Photo: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will provide up to $500 million in debt financing for the U.S. company First Solar's plan to build a major module factory in India.

Why it matters: The DFC said its the largest debt financing transaction in its history. And the WSJ delves into the geopolitics of the deal, noting it's "putting American taxpayer money behind a bid to weaken China’s dominance of the solar industry’s supply chain."

The big picture: The announcement says most of the facility's output is expected to be used in India's growing solar market and notes India is a "key partner to the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region."

What they're saying: “This transaction represents another milestone in the United States effort to drive alternative supply chains — and to articulate a vision for climate finance that drives our development mission," said Dev Jagadesan, the DFC's acting CEO, in a statement.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Complaint to FTC: Amazon search results full of potentially deceiving ads

Photo: Nigel Kirby/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Amazon does not sufficiently distinguish between its search results and paid ads, potentially "deceiving millions of consumers," according to a complaint filed to the Federal Trade Commission.

Why it matters: Joan Moriarty, research director for the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions that filed the complaint, told the Washington Post the group is "very hopeful" that the FTC will investigate the complaint because Lina Khan (D), a known Amazon critic, is now chair.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster doses more effective at blocking Omicron

Prepared doses of the BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Germany on Dec. 7. Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant in early lab tests, but a three-dose regimen was more effective.

Why it matters: Omicron, which has been labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization after being identified by scientists in South Africa last month, has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines against this specific new form of coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden unveils "Building a Better America" branding

President Biden speaks on infrastructure while visiting a bridge in Woodstock, N.H., last month. Photo: John Tully/Getty Images

President Biden today launched a new website and unveiled bold new branding as part of a nationwide tour to sell the benefits of his infrastructure package.

Why it matters: The White House says passage of the new law shows the ability to "forge bipartisan consensus and prove our democracy can deliver big wins" even in these toxic times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

