Context: Denmark started investing in wind technology in the 1970s, has favorable windy conditions and is home to turbine producer Vestas and Orsted, the world’s largest developer of offshore wind farms.

The big picture: European countries are the world's leading producers of wind power. Denmark generates the most wind power, followed by Ireland, which sourced 28% of its power from wind in 2018, according to WindEurope.

What's next: Denmark hopes to curb its greenhouse gas emissions by 70% and source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

