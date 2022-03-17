Democrats look to limit gas price fallout

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The White House and top Capitol Hill Democrats are scurrying to limit the political damage from high gasoline prices.

Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to haul Big Oil CEOs before Congress to explain the "bewildering incongruity" between pump costs and the recent crude oil price decline.

It "smacks of price gouging," Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday. That was not long after President Biden tweeted that gasoline prices should be lower, based on the oil price.

"Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans," Biden said.

The latest: House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, late in the afternoon, invited CEOs of oil majors like Exxon and large independents to testify on April 6.

The announcement accuses the industry of exploiting the Ukraine crisis and market shocks to "keep prices artificially high and increase their own profits."

Yes, but: Several analysts and economists said the crude-pump price discrepancy simply reflects the time it takes oil price changes to filter through the refined product market.

For example, Jason Bordoff, an Obama-era White House energy and climate aide, tweeted this in response to Biden's comment:

"There's a long economics literature explaining 'rockets & feathers' — why gasoline prices go up faster when oil price rises than they fall when oil price drops."

Rapidan Energy Group President Bob McNally, an energy aide in the George W. Bush White House, made a similar point.

Why it matters: These and other recent allegations of oil companies taking advantage of consumers come as gasoline prices are at record levels (though not if you adjust for inflation).

That's probably a political liability for Democrats heading into the midterm elections, even though presidents have very little near-term sway over gasoline prices.

It's also spilling into climate policy debates. Republicans and industry groups are calling for the White House to back off efforts to curb federal leasing.

By the numbers: Crude oil prices have come down a lot over the last week or so. WTI, the U.S. benchmark, fell into the $94-per-barrel range earlier this week after going to about $130-per-barrel earlier in the month. (It regained some ground to about $100 Thursday morning.)

Gasoline prices have fallen less quickly. Thursday morning, per AAA, the nationwide average is $4.29-per-gallon, compared to $4.32 a week ago.

What's next: This morning PunchBowl News reported that House Democratic leaders are in preliminary talks with rank-and-file members about ideas for lowering prices.