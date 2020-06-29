Democratic panel to float climate plan ahead of November election

House Democrats' climate change committee is slated to unveil a detailed, wide-ranging set of proposals Tuesday at an event featuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Why it matters: It's a preview of policies Democrats could try to advance if they control the White House and Senate after the 2020 election, which could open a political window to move climate legislation.

How it works: Bloomberg has the goods on some of the top-line goals of the proposal, reporting that it will call for...

Net-zero U.S. emissions by 2050 and 100% "clean vehicles" by 2035.

An extension of solar power tax credits.

Net-zero power sector emissions by 2040 and some kind of carbon pricing.

The intrigue: One thing to look for is how the left flank of the party and the climate movement greet the plan.