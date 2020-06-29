16 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Democratic panel to float climate plan ahead of November election

Ben Geman, author of Generate

House Democrats' climate change committee is slated to unveil a detailed, wide-ranging set of proposals Tuesday at an event featuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Why it matters: It's a preview of policies Democrats could try to advance if they control the White House and Senate after the 2020 election, which could open a political window to move climate legislation.

How it works: Bloomberg has the goods on some of the top-line goals of the proposal, reporting that it will call for...

  • Net-zero U.S. emissions by 2050 and 100% "clean vehicles" by 2035.
  • An extension of solar power tax credits.
  • Net-zero power sector emissions by 2040 and some kind of carbon pricing.

The intrigue: One thing to look for is how the left flank of the party and the climate movement greet the plan.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when it was created early in this Congress, arguing it lacked teeth.

Jacob Knutson
15 mins ago - Health

Gilead sets price for coronavirus treatment remdesivir

Gilead will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for the shortest treatment course of its coronavirus drug remdesivir for typical patients with private insurance, according to an open letter from CEO Daniel O’Day.

Why it matters: It is the first antiviral drug shown to effectively treat coronavirus in a major clinical trial, and Gilead's pricing decision may set the bar for how future treatments will be priced.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Another coronavirus-driven economic dip may need new policy ideas

The economic progress made by the U.S. over the last month is slowly falling apart. Three of the four most populous states in the country are seeing notable increases in confirmed cases of COVID-19, business activity is contracting, consumer confidence is retreating, bankruptcy filings are rising, and the stock market is falling.

Why it matters: Even before governors in various states announced new bar and restaurant restrictions on Friday, "high frequency data on service sector activity suggests businesses and consumers may already be responding to the surge in new cases," economists at asset manager Nomura wrote in a note to clients.

Jennifer A. Kingson
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

The (near) cashless society arrives

People have suddenly stopped using money — of the bill-and-coin variety — for fear it may spread the virus. Some worried shopkeepers have stopped accepting it, too.

Why it matters: The coronavirus may have changed our buying and payment habits forever. Online shopping is through the roof, and consumers are rushing to get "contactless" credit and debit cards, which are tapped at a merchant terminal rather than inserted or swiped.

