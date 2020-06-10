26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Report charts path to decarbonized U.S. grids

Declining costs for renewables and battery storage could enable a nearly carbon-free U.S. electricity mix by 2035 without raising consumers' power bills, a new report argues.

Why it matters: The report's pathway for deeply decarbonizing the electricity mix is faster than what's envisioned under various state-level and power company targets.

  • The analysis, from a UC Berkeley public policy school and the nonprofit GridLab, also arrives as activists are pushing Joe Biden to adopt more aggressive policies.
  • Standing reminder: Biden's current plan is already a heavy political and technological lift and goes far beyond Obama-era policies.

What they're saying: Amol Phadke, a scientist with Berkeley's Center for Environmental Public Policy, said cost declines have occurred faster than anticipated.

  • “This is the first report to integrate the latest low prices for renewable energy and storage and shows it is technically and economically feasible to deliver 90 percent carbon-free electricity on the U.S. power grid by 2035," Phadke said in a statement alongside the report.

But, but, but: The "90% clean" goal of the report, which envisions no new natural gas plants and a phase-out of coal, rests on a series of substantial federal and state policy changes and incentives proposed in an accompanying memo from the firm Energy Innovation.

Dan Primack
Police union scrutiny could soon move into investor space

Police unions are under a political microscope, with reformers arguing that they too often help keep bad cops on the streets.

Why it matters: This controversy could soon move beyond elected officials to venture capital and private equity firms that count police unions among their limited partners.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m.: ET: 7,269,974 — Total deaths: 411,953 — Total recoveries — 3,397,273Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,979,971 — Total deaths: 112,006 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. Testing: Insurers limit what tests they'll pay for.
  4. Public health: Pfizer says it won't put "huge price" on coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Economy: The U.S. saw only 3.5 million new hires in April — New York Fed's weekly economic index falls for first time in a month.
McEnany: Trump's baseless Buffalo protester tweet raised "questions that need to be asked"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that President Trump's baseless tweet suggesting that an elderly protester injured by police in Buffalo, N.Y., "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" was just raising "questions that need to be asked."

Why it matters: McEnany's willingness to defend the president regarding the tweet hasn't been shared by others in the Republican Party — as most GOP senators refused to acknowledge it and Trump allies inside and outside the White House were left stunned.

