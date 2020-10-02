2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

It takes a village to decarbonize car travel

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Electric cars get lots of attention but an analysis provides sobering numbers that show why EVs are not, as the authors say, a "silver bullet" for wringing emissions out of passenger travel.

Why it matters: The paper in Nature Climate Change arrives as officials in California, the country's largest auto market, are pledging aggressive regulations to ramp up EV sales.

How it works: The paper models a long-term CO2 "budget" for U.S. light-duty vehicles that represents that sector's contribution to an emissions pathway consistent with holding temperature rise to 2°C above preindustrial levels.

Threat level: Current policies are nowhere close to putting passenger vehicle emissions on track to meet that budget, it concludes.

  • Using EVs alone to right the ship would be daunting, to say the least. Sales are growing, but right now they're about a percent of the total vehicles on U.S. roads.
  • Closing the sector's CO2 "mitigation gap" with EVs alone would require 90% of the U.S. fleet to be electric by 2050, they find.
  • The authors note that this exceeds even optimistic projections and would mean more than 350 million EVs on the roads in 2050.

The bottom line: The paper concludes that a "wide range" of policies is needed to slash vehicle emissions, including electrification but also very stringent efficiency standards, better mass transit and more.

Go deeper: Ninety Percent of U.S. Cars Must Be Electric by 2050 to Meet Climate Goals (E&E News)

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Sep 30, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Total joins the peak-demand-is-near club

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The hottest 2020 trend is moving up your projections of the global oil demand peak.

Driving the news: Oil major Total, in a new analysis, sees demand growth ending in a decade and then declining in their "momentum" scenario.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What happens if Trump and Pence become incapacitated

Trump and Pence on the first day of the Republican convention. Photo: David T. Foster III-Pool/Getty Images

The Constitution establishes a chain for who becomes "acting president" if the president is incapacitated — but even if President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both fell ill from the coronavirus, many responsibilities could be delegated to White House staff before they'd turn to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Why it matters: It's highly unlikely, but given Trump's positive COVID-19 test, there's a protocol under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution for Trump to temporarily cede authorities to Pence.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump and First Lady test positive — Pence tests negativeKamala Harris tests negative — RNC chair tests positive — SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett tests negative.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials warn of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Stocks slump and oil drops after Trump tests positive — Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 34,345,342 — Total deaths: 1,023,817 — Total recoveries: 23,890,360Map.
  5. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,279,109 — Total deaths: 207,816 — Total recoveries: 2,860,650 — Total tests: 104,845,628Map.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow