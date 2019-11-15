State Department official confirms Trump asked Sondland about Ukraine investigation

David Holmes, an official working at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, confirmed to House impeachment investigators on Friday that he overheard President Trump ask EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland if Ukraine's president agreed to pursue investigations into his political rival, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by CNN.

What's new: Holmes confirmed Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor's testimony. He claimed he "heard President Trump ask, 'So, he's gonna do the investigation?' Sondland responded, 'he's gonna do it,'" adding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would do "anything you ask him to," per CNN.