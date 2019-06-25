Cybersecurity problems linger at low-performing federal agencies

A Senate subcommittee analysis of a decade of annual inspectors general reports shows that at the 7 worst-performing federal agencies, known cybersecurity issues can linger for as long as a decade.

The big picture: The report, compiled by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, tracked cybersecurity problems in 7 agencies with the lowest ratings in a recent federal audit, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, which exercises some oversight control. Many of the problems were common across agencies.