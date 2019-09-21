Report: Cuba "sonic weapon" could've been mosquito repellent

The U.S. suggested an "acoustic attack" in Cuba made U.S. staff sick in 2016, but a new report from Canada shows the attack may have been a mosquito repellant from Cuba's war on the Zika virus, reports Reuters.
Why this matters: Cuba denied attacking the U.S. embassy staff, but it still led to increased tensions between the 2 countries, per BBC. It prompted the U.S. to reduce its embassy staff to a minimum, writes Reuters.
What the Canadian report says: The researchers examined Canadian embassy staff who experienced similar symptoms to the Americans.
- The neurotoxins from mosquito fumigation likely caused the headaches, blurred vision, dizziness and tinnitus people were experiencing, according to BBC.
- The researchers believe the "low, consistent doses" are similar to exposure from commercial pesticides.
- The diplomats' illnesses corresponded with an increase in fumigation around where they lived, per Reuters.
Yes, but: The researchers said it's difficult to confirm the "definitive cause" at this time, and that their hypothesis offers a "plausible explanation," according to BBC.