Crunchbase raises $30 million in Series C funding

Jager McConnell, chief executive officer of Crunchbase,
CEO of Crunchbase Jager McConnell. Photo: studioEAST/Getty Images

Crunchbase, a private company information database that spun out of TechCrunch in 2015, raised $30 million in Series C funding led by OMERS Ventures.

Why it matters: Crunchbase is one of several upstarts — PitchBook, CB Insights, etc. — that recognized how private market data providers Dow Jones and Thomson Reuters were resting on their legacy laurels.

  • Return investors include Emergence Capital, Mayfield, Cowboy Ventures, and Verizon Ventures.

The bottom line: "LinkedIn does have company data, but its focus has been too specific to individuals and recruitment, Crunchbase's CEO said, making it an add-on, not a focus. He's banking on a gap (+ demand) for more developed market intelligence around the businesses themselves," tweets TechCrunch's Ingrid Lunden.

