22 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The new normal for crude oil exports

Ben Geman
Data: EIA; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The latest Energy Information Administration weekly data shows that U.S. crude oil exports have averaged above — usually well above — 3 million barrels per day for 12 consecutive weeks.

Why it matters: The weekly data that runs through the end of January is a sign that 3 million-plus is the new normal for U.S. crude exports.

  • The growth has been enabled by booming shale production that produces light oil that many refineries are not optimized to run.
  • That has created a spillover effect as companies are building new pipeline and port infrastructure to handle the rise.

The intrigue: Politically, it raises the stakes of the White House race. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have both called for ending U.S. oil exports as part of their climate platforms.

Worth noting: The weekly data is noisy, but on a multiweek basis it is consistent with more complete monthly data, which arrives after a lag.

  • Exports averaged over 3 million barrels per day in November, the most recent period in the monthly tallies, as well as October and September.

Flashback: Legislation to remove heavy export restrictions was enacted at the end of 2015.

Ben Geman

Dissecting Trump's State of the Union energy claims

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump talked up the U.S. energy boom and sought to make it into a political asset during Tuesday night's State of the Union.

Why it matters: Energy has been prominent in the 2020 White House race.

Amy Harder

What Middle East crisis? Why oil prices aren't rising

Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite rising unrest in the Middle East — including the death of an Iranian commander — America’s average gasoline prices have remained under $3 a gallon.

Why it matters: Practically speaking, it’s great for drivers’ pocketbooks — and President Trump’s re-election campaign. It also shows the remarkable cushion created by the United States' booming oil production, which has doubled over the last decade.

Ben Geman

OPEC considers production cuts as coronavirus impacts China's oil demand

Photo: Ryad Kramdi/AFP via Getty Images

OPEC's possible responses to the spreading coronavirus that's hurting oil demand and prices are starting to come into view.

Why it matters: Besides killing more than 360 people so far, the outbreak is severely curtailing airline and economic activity in China, the world's largest oil importer and second-largest oil consumer.

