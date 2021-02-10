Sign up for our daily briefing

House Democrats' COVID-19 plan eyes environmental justice funds

Ben Geman, author of Generate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a news conference following a meeting with President Biden on Feb. 5. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Democrats' COVID-19 relief package unveiled last night includes $100 million for EPA to address "health outcome disparities from pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic," per House Energy and Commerce Committee bill text.

How it works: The proposed funding would provide $50 million for grants, contracts and other activities, and another $50 million for EPA-funded air quality monitoring and related efforts, panel Democrats said.

  • And it also provides $4.5 billion to the federal government's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Why it matters: Democrats plan to move the wider COVID-19 relief package under the budget reconciliation process, and those measures are immune from Senate filibusters.

  • So if Senate Democrats back these provisions in their reconciliation package, they have a clear path to enactment.

What's next: The House Energy and Commerce Committee will mark up the package tomorrow.

Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - Energy & Environment

EPA alleges Trump officials interfered in toxic chemical assessment

The Environmental Protection Agency headquartersin Washington, D.C. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Officials appointed by former President Trump interfered to overrule career scientists in a safety assessment for a toxic chemical linked to health issues at the Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA said Tuesday.

Why it matters: EPA career scientists found in a review that conclusions made by the officials in regards to the chemical, PFBS, "were compromised by political interference as well as infringement of authorship and the scientific independence of the authors' conclusions," according to a statement by President Biden's EPA.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Feb 9, 2021 - Energy & Environment

India's energy surge makes it pivotal for the climate

Reproduced from India Energy Outlook 2021, IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals

India is projected to see the biggest increase in energy demand of any country over the next 20 years, a new International Energy Agency report finds.

Why it matters: It's already the third-largest energy-consuming nation, even as per-capita energy use, car ownership and other metrics are far below the global average.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 mins ago - World

Potential war crimes probe pulls Biden into Israel-Palestine conflict

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The decision of an International Criminal Court panel to clear the way for a potential war crimes investigation of Israel is forcing the Biden administration to wade into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict much earlier than anticipated.

Why it matters: The ICC ruling infuriated the Israeli government — and it also underscored their reliance on the Biden administration, senior Israeli officials tell me. After the decision was announced on Friday, Israel immediately opened urgent consultations with U.S. officials.

