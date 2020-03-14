17 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus response should promote clean energy — IEA

Ben Geman

Photo: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty Images

The International Energy Agency is urging governments to weave policies that support climate-friendly energy into their economic responses to the novel coronavirus.

What they're saying: "These stimulus packages offer an excellent opportunity to ensure that the essential task of building a secure and sustainable energy future doesn’t get lost amid the flurry of immediate priorities," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.

Why it matters: Birol's LinkedIn post Saturday morning warns that COVID-19 and the associated market tumult will "distract the attention of policy makers, business leaders and investors away from clean energy transitions."

The big picture: He says boosting deployment of technologies including wind, solar, and battery storage provides "twin benefits" of stimulating economies and moving to cleaner energy.

Threat level: His new post comes amid signs that COVID-19 is creating headwinds for these sectors as supply chains are disrupted, economies slow and policymakers are consumed with the response.

  • The research firm BloombergNEF this week said additions of new solar power generating capacity are slated for fall this year for the first time in decades, among other effects.

Go deeper: The impact of coronavirus spans the energy universe

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Private-sector heavyweights push for more energy R&D federal spending

Reproduced from AAAS via the American Energy Innovation Council; Chart: Axios Visuals

The chart above shows how the share of federal spending on energy research and development has largely declined over decades.

Driving the news: It's one of the data points in a report last week urging Congress to greatly expand the federal programs that help develop and commercialize climate-friendly tech.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Bryan Walsh

Study: Data centers use less energy than expected

Cables and LED lights in a computer server in Berlin. Photo: Thomas Koehler/Getty Images

Overall energy use from data centers has increased slightly over the past decade, but improved efficiency means that they're using less energy per operation, according to a new analysis.

Why it matters: Ultra-efficient server farms have kept energy consumption from growing as fast as data use. But with 5G and AI on the horizon, new innovations will be needed to prevent an explosion in energy use.

Go deeperArrowFeb 29, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

The impact of coronavirus spans the energy universe

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The effects of the coronavirus on renewable energy, electric vehicles and oil are all coming into sharper focus in recent days.

Why it matters: A report from research firm BloombergNEF provides a window onto the breadth of the virus' effects on a suite of energy technologies, not just use of oil.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment