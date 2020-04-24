2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus disruption clashes with major renewable energy deadlines

Orion Rummler

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The financial toll brought on by the coronavirus pandemic could hinder plans for countries' ambitious renewable energy goals, as jobs disappear amid strict nationwide lockdowns.

Driving the news: Milestones for low-carbon energy policies in China, India and the European Union, which were all expected to drive new projects this year, are scheduled to expire soon.

The big picture: The growth previously forecast for global solar and wind projects is expected to be "wiped out" this year and instead round out to about the same as it was in 2019, consultancy Rystad Energy said in March. Next year will be even worse, with a 10% cut in solar and wind ventures compared to 2020 as investments and construction shrink.

Where it stands: In the face of this projected wipeout, deadlines for renewable-energy plans are fast approaching, writes Hami Bahar, a top International Energy Agency analyst.

Threat level: More than 106,000 U.S. workers in energy efficiency, renewable power, alternative fuels, electric cars and other related sectors lost jobs in March, a BW Research Partnership report published last week found.

The other side: Especially relative to oil and natural gas, wind and solar farms are relatively stable and low-risk investments — which "could give them a financial boost in coming months and years," the Wall Street Journal notes.

What we're watching: "Global recession is quickly becoming the base case assumption as the scope and scale of quarantines continue to expand, but the impacts on the trajectory of the energy transition remain nascent," consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in its weekly note on the pandemic's effect on clean energy.

Dion Rabouin

Unemployment is likely already at Great Depression-era highs

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The news about U.S. job losses has been grim, as around 26.5 million workers have filed for unemployment benefits in the past five weeks, but the number of Americans who have lost their jobs is likely far higher.

The state of play: The true number of people currently unemployed in the U.S. is likely between 32 million and 70 million, putting the unemployment rate somewhere between 20% and 45%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow35 mins ago - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

The Fed's coronavirus response helps fuel Treasury market rally

Photo: Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress via Getty Images

The stock market has risen by 25% since the Fed announced its QE-infinity program on March 23, committing to buy an uncapped amount of U.S. government debt for an unspecified amount of time, but 2020 has been all about the surge in U.S. Treasuries.

The big picture: Already seeing a bid this year as bond investors piled in because of early fears about the coronavirus and the U.S.-China trade war, long-dated Treasuries have been the world's best performing major asset class this year by a wide margin.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)Arrow45 mins ago - Economy & Business
Rashaan Ayesh

Lysol maker refutes Trump's suggestion that disinfectants may treat coronavirus

Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol, released a statement Friday that its products cannot be injected or ingested to combat coronavirus after President Trump suggested the possibility during Thursday's task force briefing.

What Trump said: "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health