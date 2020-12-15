Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19

The latest IEA analysis of oil markets provides a window into how long it will take for life to return to normal despite the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

Driving the news: This morning the agency slightly trimmed its 2021 oil demand outlook even further.

Its monthly report now sees oil consumption next year climbing 5.7 million barrels per day compared to 2020 levels.

That's a lot! But consider that demand plunged by an unprecedented 8.8 million barrels per day this year, per their latest data.

The big picture: The biggest reason 2021 demand will still be way lower than 2019 has to do with air travel remaining way below pre-pandemic levels. But more broadly, the year-to-year comparison doesn't capture the slow ramp up.

Why it matters: Oil supply and demand data are always closely watched by traders, but in the pandemic era, they're also a proxy for the status of restrictions and the return to old ways — or lack thereof.

What they're saying: "[I]t will be several months before we reach a critical mass of vaccinated, economically active people and thus see an impact on oil demand," the agency said.Here's more on why it expects 2021 oil consumption to recover just two-thirds of the amount lost in 2020: