Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The latest IEA analysis of oil markets provides a window into how long it will take for life to return to normal despite the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

Driving the news: This morning the agency slightly trimmed its 2021 oil demand outlook even further.

  • Its monthly report now sees oil consumption next year climbing 5.7 million barrels per day compared to 2020 levels.
  • That's a lot! But consider that demand plunged by an unprecedented 8.8 million barrels per day this year, per their latest data.

The big picture: The biggest reason 2021 demand will still be way lower than 2019 has to do with air travel remaining way below pre-pandemic levels. But more broadly, the year-to-year comparison doesn't capture the slow ramp up.

Why it matters: Oil supply and demand data are always closely watched by traders, but in the pandemic era, they're also a proxy for the status of restrictions and the return to old ways — or lack thereof.

What they're saying: "[I]t will be several months before we reach a critical mass of vaccinated, economically active people and thus see an impact on oil demand," the agency said.Here's more on why it expects 2021 oil consumption to recover just two-thirds of the amount lost in 2020:

  • Growth in road fuel will be strong and almost reach 2019 levels. Jet fuel comes back more slowly as restrictions remain until vaccines are widely available.
  • Also, older people will remain cautious, while the economic hit means less money to spend on air travel overall, and business travel will be hit by cost-cutting and online meetings.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Sep 9, 2020 - Health

No more pandemic blue skies

Smoggy air above the San Francisco Bay area on Aug. 22, 2020. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

After months of cleaner air because of lockdowns, air pollution in many major cities has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels — and in a few cases, exceeded it.

Why it matters: Smoggy skies are a major, if under-recognized, danger to human health and a substantial drag on the economy. If the lockdowns demonstrated what city life could be like with cleaner air, the fact that pollution has rebounded before the global economy has, underscores how difficult it is to stop.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Exxon vows new emissions curbs

Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Exxon unveiled new targets on Monday for reining in greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.

Why it matters: Exxon and Chevron are the two most powerful U.S. based multinational oil giants, and face increasing pressure from activists and investors to take stronger steps on climate.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell congratulates Joe Biden on Electoral College victory

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) officially addressed Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying in a speech on the Senate floor: "The Electoral College has spoken."

Why it matters: McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

