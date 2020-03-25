1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Oil demand could plummet 20% due to coronavirus fallout

Ben Geman

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Analysts and oil industry officials are racing to keep up with how much oil consumption is falling as more countries and regions impose restrictions.

What's new: This morning Russell Hardy, CEO of oil trading giant Vitol, said he sees demand loss peaking at 15 million–20 million barrels day over the next few weeks. That's in the context of a roughly 100 million barrel per day market.

  • He told Bloomberg TV that he sees a 5 million barrel per day decline on an annualized basis.
  • But Hardy also cautioned that there's obviously uncertainty about when demand will start to pick back up.

The bottom line: "It's pretty huge in terms of anything we've had to deal with before," he said.

Where it stands: That's just one metric of how coronavirus and the collapse of the Saudi-Russia output limiting deal is rapidly transforming the oil landscape — and creating economic jeopardy.

Threat level: Rystad Energy now estimates that over 1 million jobs in the oilfield service industry are likely to be shed this year, representing about 21% of its global workforce.

  • The sector currently employs about 5 million people worldwide, according to the consultancy, but will be hard hit by the price collapse.
  • "Some 13 percentage points are attributed to oil-price-driven cuts and the remaining 8% reductions will be layoffs caused by measures taken by contractors who are forced to slow down project developments fearing the spread of COVID-19 on their worksites," they said in an analysis Wednesday.

Ben Geman

Oil plunges and industry pain spreads

Photo: Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images

This morning is bringing fresh and stark signs of how economic contraction from COVID-19 is crushing the oil market and forcing companies to cut back.

The big picture: The price collapse stems from COVID-19 freezing a significant amount of travel and economic activity, and the collapse of the Saudi-Russia agreement to limit production.

Ben Geman

The fallout from oil's collapse

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

ExxonMobil, citing an "unprecedented environment," said last night that it plans to "significantly" cut spending in light of the coronavirus and the collapse in oil prices.

Why it matters: The oil giant's announcement is the latest sign of how deeply the upended market is affecting the sector.

Ben Geman

Chevron joins other majors making big cutbacks amid cratering oil demand

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chevron this morning said it's slashing its planned 2020 capital spending by $4 billion — roughly 20% — and suspending share buybacks, making it the latest multinational giant to announce cutbacks as global oil demand craters.

The state of play: Chevron, the second-largest U.S.-based oil company, said around $2 billion of the cuts would be focused on shale, largely in the Permian Basin region.

