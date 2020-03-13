1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus could drive down global oil consumption in 2020

Ben Geman

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A number of forecasts show global oil consumption dropping this year for the first time since the financial crisis over a decade ago as the coronavirus outbreak prevents travel and stymies other economic activity.

What they're saying: The firm Rystad Energy, in a note yesterday, says it now projects global oil demand to fall by 600,000 barrels per day year-over-year — the world uses roughly 99 million barrels of oil per day — compared to 2019 levels.

  • The firm sees jet fuel demand dropping 11% this year and road fuel demand staying flat instead of growing.
  • Goldman Sachs analysts, in a note last night, now see global oil demand falling 310,000 barrels per day in 2020 compared to last year.

S&P Global Platts Analytics has a "base case" that still sees demand growth this year but also modeled a "global epidemic" scenario that shows a reduction of 975,000 barrels a day compared to last year.

The International Energy Agency estimated a drop of 90,000 barrels per day, but in their "pessimistic" case it swells to 730,000.

Go deeper: Fueled by coronavirus, global oil demand set to drop record amount

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Fueled by coronavirus, global oil demand set to drop record amount

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Global oil demand in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to decline by the largest amount in recorded history, IHS Markit projected Tuesday night.

Driving the news: The decline, which is set to exceed even what occurred in the 2009 financial crisis, is being driven by the spread of the novel coronavirus and subsequent stunted economic activity in China.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

OPEC puts the ball in Russia's court on oil production amid coronavirus spread

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud in Vienna on March 5. Photo: Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

OPEC ministers have agreed to push for deepening their joint production-cutting agreement with Russia and allied producers by 1.5 million barrels per day, per reports from Vienna.

Why it matters: The cartel is trying to grapple with how the novel coronavirus is sapping oil demand and depressing prices.

Go deeperArrowMar 5, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

Coronavirus throws oil demand into reverse for first time in a decade

The International Energy Agency's monthly market analysis released Thursday says global oil demand will fall by 435,000 barrels per day during this quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Why it matters: It's the first quarterly contraction in over a decade.

Go deeperArrowFeb 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment