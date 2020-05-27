Coronavirus is causing a huge drop in energy investment

The coronavirus pandemic is causing the "largest decline in energy investment on record," with capital spending worldwide slated to fall by roughly $400 billion this year, the International Energy Agency said in a new report.

The state of play: The roughly 20% aggregate decline is affecting the oil industry, renewables and other power sectors, and energy efficiency-related investments, though IEA sees renewables proving more "resilient" than other fuels.

Why it matters: IEA executive director Fatih Birol, in a statement alongside the new estimates, called the data "deeply troubling," citing lost jobs and economic opportunity.

The big picture: The pandemic is slowing investment due to restrictions on movement of people and goods, supply chain problems and more.

The oil-and-gas sector is taking the biggest hit due to the collapse in prices in demand.

The chart above shows the forecast drops in the exploration and production side of the business. And the shale sector specifically is slated to see a 50% cut.

What they found: The report estimates that the electric power sector will see a 10% drop in year-over-year investment.

Elsewhere, "sharp reductions to auto sales and construction and industrial activity are set to stall progress in improving energy efficiency."

Threat level: "The slowdown in spending on key clean energy technologies also risks undermining the much-needed transition to more resilient and sustainable energy systems," said Birol, who also tweeted about the overall findings.

