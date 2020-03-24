2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus restrictions have reduced electricity demand across Europe

Marisa Fernandez
Reproduced from Ember; Chart: Axios Visuals

Analysis from U.K.-based clean energy think tank Ember shows lower power demand in Europe as countries impose new restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

By the numbers: "In Italy, although the week-on-week fall was 12%, there was already an 8% impact from the previous week, implying a total impact of 20% over the last 2 weeks," the post notes. Countries entered those weeks in different phases of their outbreak response.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Fauci says coronavirus will keep Americans at home for "at least several weeks"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Today" on Friday that Americans should expect to be home for "at least several weeks" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The White House had previously recommended that its guidelines for avoiding groups of more than 10 people, issued earlier this week, be in place for 15 days. Fauci's statement indicates that such stricter measures will be necessary longer than that.

Go deeperArrowMar 20, 2020 - Health
Amy Harder

10 ways coronavirus is changing energy and climate change

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The novel coronavirus, upending our world as we know it, is also changing how we consume energy and address climate change.

Driving the news: The various impacts are occurring both now and into the future. Most changes don’t bode well for acting on climate change and transitioning to cleaner energy.

Go deeperArrowMar 23, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Orion Rummler

Private-sector heavyweights push for more energy R&D federal spending

Reproduced from AAAS via the American Energy Innovation Council; Chart: Axios Visuals

The chart above shows how the share of federal spending on energy research and development has largely declined over decades.

Driving the news: It's one of the data points in a report last week urging Congress to greatly expand the federal programs that help develop and commercialize climate-friendly tech.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Energy & Environment