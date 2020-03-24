Coronavirus restrictions have reduced electricity demand across Europe
Analysis from U.K.-based clean energy think tank Ember shows lower power demand in Europe as countries impose new restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
By the numbers: "In Italy, although the week-on-week fall was 12%, there was already an 8% impact from the previous week, implying a total impact of 20% over the last 2 weeks," the post notes. Countries entered those weeks in different phases of their outbreak response.