Consumers scaled back plans to buy a new car in October

What they’re saying: “If we find that consumers are concerned about the broader economy and they think that a recession may be coming next year or they’re worried about their own economic stability, they’re going to pull back from ... big-ticket purchases like vehicles,” Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, tells Axios.

But, but, but: “We are at the late stage of this business cycle. Pretty much everyone who’s wanted a new vehicle has bought one. It’s almost vehicle saturation at this point,” which might also explain the drop-off in purchase plans, Chesbrough says.

