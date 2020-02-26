There's hope that Congress may pass energy legislation in 2020

Some climate and energy legislation could actually reach the finish line this year in a divided Congress, according to a new analysis from the think tank Third Way.

Driving the news: Third Way says that's not crazy, pointing to a series of modest measures where "priorities are aligned" on both sides of Capitol Hill.

Where it stands: There are several bills where they see potential traction, which would revise DOE programs to help develop and commercially deploy advances in renewables, carbon capture, storage and more.

Bloomberg Environment reports, "A Senate bill to boost technologies for storing carbon dioxide underground is getting a closer look in the Democratic-controlled House and could be emerging as the best chance for passing bipartisan climate legislation this year."

What's next: GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the chairwoman of the Senate's energy committee, is slated to introduce a bipartisan energy package as soon as this week.

Its Senate reception could help signal whether there's an opening and, if so, how wide it is.

Go deeper: Despite Trump, Congress boosts clean energy funding