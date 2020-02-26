52 mins ago - Energy & Environment

There's hope that Congress may pass energy legislation in 2020

Ben Geman

Photo: DEA/M. BORCHI/Getty Images

Some climate and energy legislation could actually reach the finish line this year in a divided Congress, according to a new analysis from the think tank Third Way.

Driving the news: Third Way says that's not crazy, pointing to a series of modest measures where "priorities are aligned" on both sides of Capitol Hill.

Where it stands: There are several bills where they see potential traction, which would revise DOE programs to help develop and commercially deploy advances in renewables, carbon capture, storage and more.

  • Bloomberg Environment reports, "A Senate bill to boost technologies for storing carbon dioxide underground is getting a closer look in the Democratic-controlled House and could be emerging as the best chance for passing bipartisan climate legislation this year."

What's next: GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the chairwoman of the Senate's energy committee, is slated to introduce a bipartisan energy package as soon as this week.

  • Its Senate reception could help signal whether there's an opening and, if so, how wide it is.

