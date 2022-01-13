Sign up for our daily briefing

Congress to take a look at crypto's carbon footprint

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A powerful House committee next week will convene a hearing on the energy use of digital cryptocurrency mining.

Why it matters: The Jan. 20 Energy and Commerce Committee hearing highlights growing concern about carbon emissions linked to bitcoin and other currencies, even as the sector vows to get greener.

  • It's a rare Capitol Hill hearing focused specifically on the crypto-energy nexus. The Senate's energy panel had a 2018 hearing on blockchain and energy. (Generate readers: Am I missing others?)

What they're saying: Committee leaders, in announcing the hearing, noted that cryptocurrency has seen a "meteoric rise in popularity."

  • "It’s time to understand and address the steep energy and environmental impacts it is having on our communities and our planet," said committee chairman Frank Pallone and Rep. Diana DeGette, who heads its oversight panel, in a statement.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
23 hours ago - Energy & Environment

White House expands clean energy push as legislation stalls

The 100-megawatt MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array is launched on June 28, 2021 in Dry Lake Valley, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The White House is rolling out new multi-agency initiatives to speed renewable power and transmission deployment at a time when Democrats' huge clean energy investment plan has stalled out in Congress.

Why it matters: President Biden has set a goal of reaching 100% carbon-free power by 2035 and accelerating job growth in low-carbon energy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin McCarthy declines interview with Jan. 6 select committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday he will not participate with the Jan. 6 select committee's request to interview him about his communications with former President Trump.

Driving the news: McCarthy, the highest-ranking elected official the panel has asked for information, said that he had nothing to add and criticized the panel's "abuse of power."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. advisers, ex-White House official

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced its latest batch of subpoenas Tuesday evening, this time focusing on two advisers to Donald Trump Jr. and a former White House official.

Why it matters: The panel said the three individuals subpoenaed — Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz and Ross Worthington, are believed to have been involved in the planning and preparations for the rally that former President Trump attended prior to the riot — an allegation strongly rejected by Surabian's attorney.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow