3 companies charged with negligence in Southern California oil spill

Three companies face federal charges for an October oil spill off Southern California's coast, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: A grand jury alleges the companies acted negligently and illegally discharged oil from a pipeline off of Huntington Beach.

Roughly 25,000 gallons of crude oil flowed into the ocean, reaching Southern California beaches and killing wildlife in what Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr called an "environmental catastrophe."

Details: Amplify Energy Corp. and two wholly owned subsidiary firms, Beta Operating Co. LLC and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co., face a misdemeanor count of negligent discharge of oil.

Prosecutors say the companies acted negligently on at least six instances, including failure to properly respond to eight alarms that alerted operators to a leak beginning on on Oct. 1.

Operators shut down and restarted the pipeline five times after the first five alarms were triggered, "resulting in oil flowing through the damaged pipeline for a cumulative period of more than three hours," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also alleged that the companies employed an "understaffed and fatigued crew" who had "not been sufficiently trained on the automated leak detection system," according to a Justice Department statement.

What they're saying: Amplify Energy workers had believed the detection system had triggered false alarms and were trying to troubleshoot the system, company spokesperson Amy Conway told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.