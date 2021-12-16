Sign up for our daily briefing

3 companies charged with negligence in Southern California oil spill

Photo: Sefa Degirmenci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Three companies face federal charges for an October oil spill off Southern California's coast, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: A grand jury alleges the companies acted negligently and illegally discharged oil from a pipeline off of Huntington Beach.

  • Roughly 25,000 gallons of crude oil flowed into the ocean, reaching Southern California beaches and killing wildlife in what Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr called an "environmental catastrophe."

Details: Amplify Energy Corp. and two wholly owned subsidiary firms, Beta Operating Co. LLC and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co., face a misdemeanor count of negligent discharge of oil.

  • Prosecutors say the companies acted negligently on at least six instances, including failure to properly respond to eight alarms that alerted operators to a leak beginning on on Oct. 1.
  • Operators shut down and restarted the pipeline five times after the first five alarms were triggered, "resulting in oil flowing through the damaged pipeline for a cumulative period of more than three hours," prosecutors said.
  • Prosecutors also alleged that the companies employed an "understaffed and fatigued crew" who had "not been sufficiently trained on the automated leak detection system," according to a Justice Department statement.

What they're saying: Amplify Energy workers had believed the detection system had triggered false alarms and were trying to troubleshoot the system, company spokesperson Amy Conway told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

  • "Had the crew known there was an actual oil spill in the water, they would have shut down the pipeline immediately," Conway said.

Andrew FreedmanJacob Knutson
Updated 47 mins ago - Science

Historic storm brings damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. (CIRA/RAMMB)

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states — with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph from Colorado to Iowa along with record warmth that has fueled an ongoing derecho moving into Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday evening.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soared into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 315,000 customers in five states, with outages climbing in Iowa and Nebraska, according to poweroutage.us.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
4 hours ago - World

The global decline of democracy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democratic governance is sliding backward in the U.S. and much of the world, according to a series of recent reports.

Why it matters: The future will be shaped by the push and pull of democratic and autocratic forces within countries and beyond their borders. If supporters of democracies can't halt democracy's retreat, freedom and civil liberties could follow.

Oriana GonzalezYacob Reyes
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"God-awful mess": Biden visits tornado-ravaged Kentucky

Biden in Dawson Springs, Ky. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday visited tornado-ravaged Kentucky, calling what affected families in hard-hit Mayfield and other areas are going through "a God-awful mess."

The big picture: During his visit, Biden amended the federal disaster declaration he previously approved, making federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, available to cover 100% of the total "eligible costs" for for 30 days, the White House said.

