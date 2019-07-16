Coal's decline puts some communities in economic peril

Adapted from Morris, et. al, 2019, "The risk of fiscal collapse in coal-reliant communities"; Chart; Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Local governments face severe economic risks from coal's ongoing decline and future climate policies, yet often fail to disclose these threats in their municipal bond filings, a report shows.

Why it matters: It's a sobering look at what could be in store for specific mining-dependent regions, where coal revenues account for a third or more of the budget, and the sector's collapse could have severe ripple effects.