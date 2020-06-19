56 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Coal persists worldwide despite its downward spiral in the U.S.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: BP; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global coal consumption dipped by 0.6% in 2019, the fourth decline in six years, but the most carbon-intensive fuel remains by far the largest source of power generation in world, per BP's latest global data review.

Why it matters: Coal's persistence in the global mix, even as it loses some ground, is among the major reasons why the world is far, far away from achieving steep emissions declines needed to meet the goals of the Paris climate deal.

The big picture: It's something of a bifurcated world, with consumption falling sharply in the U.S. and Europe, while still trending upward in the Asia-Pacific region.

By the numbers: Coal's share of electric power was 36% last year, while its role in the wider global energy mix fell to 27% — the lowest in 16 years — as renewables and gas meet increasing demand, BP's report this week notes.

Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

Meanwhile, an Energy Information Administration primer this week takes stock of coal's steep and ongoing declines in the United States.

  • The drop-off since the 2007–2008 peak has been steep. Last year's production was the lowest since 1978, while consumption was the lowest since 1975.

Ben Geman
Jun 16, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Why BP's revealing accounting move could be a signal for oil's future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

BP's mammoth asset write-down is certainly a big story, but whether it's a big climate change story is a trickier question. Let's give it a qualified yes.

Catch up fast: The oil-and-gas giant yesterday made several announcements rooted in its view of the "enduring impact" of COVID-19 on the economy and demand, and where it sees clean energy going.

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Trump warns protesters against coming to Tulsa rally

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Friday that "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" who show up at his Tulsa rally this weekend "will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis," promising "a much different scene."

Why it matters: The right to peaceably assemble is guaranteed in the First Amendment, and Trump himself has claimed to be "an ally of all peaceful protesters."

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

Half of the Fortune 100 pledge $2B to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Since our Monday story on Fortune 100 companies' donations to battle racism and inequality, the tally has risen to more than $2 billion and now includes 50 firms, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Pressure is growing for wealthy corporations to speak out on social issues and to back up those words with sizable funding. More are doing so than ever before and in a much more public way.

