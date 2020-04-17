2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus accelerates coal's decline

Amy Harder
Expand chart
Data: Rhodium analysis of EIA data. Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating a years-long decline in coal-fired electricity.

The state of play: Weaker electricity demand and super-low natural gas prices, both driven by the pandemic, have prompted coal to drop to just 15% of the U.S. electricity mix for the first time in modern history, according to a new analysis of government data by consultancy Rhodium Group.

  • Rhodium analyzed hourly electricity data from the Energy Information Administration to conclude that wind and solar generated more electricity than coal for several days over the past week.
  • "That’s never happened before," said Trevor Houser, a partner at the firm.

Flashback: A decade ago, coal powered nearly 50% of America’s electricity, by far the largest share.

  • The one-two punch of cheap, cleaner-burning natural gas and tougher environmental regulations during the Obama administration pushed coal far from its traditional perch as America’s top power source.

Two factors are driving coal’s relative demise now compared to other power sources.

  • Existing wind and solar plants have fixed costs and no marginal cost, which means they "generally get priority" when deciding which types of plants to run, Houser said.
  • Natural gas prices are very low due to relatively warm weather and rock-bottom oil prices, which have also been driven lower by the pandemic. This means gas is beating out coal for whatever piece of the shrunken pie is left.
  • The chart above excludes natural gas, the largest source of electricity, because it’s stayed relatively constant in this time frame, as has hydropower and nuclear power.

What we’re watching: Is this a temporary blip downward for coal that will change once shutdowns are lessened or will this acceleration cement a permanent new low?

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The country's death toll jumped significantly on Thursday after New York City reported nearly 4,000 probable fatalities caused by the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins data and the city's health department. Over 32,000 Americans have died in total.

The big picture: 22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Health
Dave Lawler

Europe inches its way out of lockdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Europe led much of the world into lockdown, but countries across the continent are now tiptoeing out.

Why it matters: Austria, Denmark, Italy and Spain relaxed some measures this week, while Germany and France unveiled staged reopening plans. The U.S., India and other locked-down countries will be watching closely as they consider their own exit strategies.

Go deeperArrow15 hours ago - World