Coal bankruptcies are piling up

Where it stands: Here's a tally of what the firm S&P Global Market Intelligence calls major U.S. coal company bankruptcies since the start of 2017...

Blackjewel, July 1, 2019

Cambrian Holding, June 16, 2019

Cloud Peak Energy, May 10, 2019

Trinity Coal, March 4, 2019

Mission Coal, Oct. 14, 2018

Westmoreland Coal, Oct. 9, 2018

Armstrong Energy, Nov. 1, 2017

But, but, but: While the industry's long-term decline in power markets is well-known, it doesn't explain all the problems in the wider industry that's facing significant debt.

For one thing, Blackhawk and some others who filed for bankruptcy produce metallurgical coal used in steelmaking.

What's next: Wood Mackenzie coal analyst Tony Knutson says that “we expect Blackhawk will make it through restructuring without any issues.”

“The market is better. It’s ok domestically and on a little bit of a downswing right now in Europe and globally, but it is definitely a lot stronger than any of the thermal markets,” he tells me.

