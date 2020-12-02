Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The chasm between CO2 goals and energy production

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from The Production Gap Report: 2020 Special Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Projected and planned levels of global oil, natural gas and coal production are way out of step with the kind of emissions cuts needed to hold global warming significantly in check, a new analysis shows.

Why it matters: The "production gap" report from the UN's environment agency and other researchers provides another lens onto how the world is nowhere near on track to meet the Paris climate deal's goals.

The latest: The report estimates the emissions from burning fuels produced under an assessment of countries' estimated and planned extraction levels.

By the numbers: A pathway consistent with holding long-term warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels — the most ambitious and super-longshot Paris goal — would require fossil fuel production decreases of 6% annually over the next decade.

  • Production of coal, the most CO2-heavy fuel, would need to fall by 11% annually over the next decade under the long-term 1.5°C pathway. Oil and natural gas would need to see smaller declines.
  • A pathway toward a 2°C target, which is still very hard, would need a 2% annual decline in fossil fuel production over the next decade.

Threat level: They found "countries are instead planning and projecting an average annual increase of 2%, which by 2030 would result in more than double the production consistent with the 1.5°C limit."

The big picture: The report lays bare the scope of the challenge at a pretty pivotal moment...

  • China, Japan and other countries, as well as many giant energy producers, are making long-term decarbonization pledges — but lots of blanks need to be filled in, to say nothing of actually trying to implement the splashy goals.
  • The next big UN climate conference in late 2021 is meant as a forum for countries worldwide to commit to stronger and more concrete steps.
  • President-elect Joe Biden is vowing to make global climate diplomacy a priority, bringing on former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special envoy.

Between the lines: The authors say the pandemic-related production declines this year won't lead to the long-term changes needed to get on track toward those temperature targets.

  • They also warn that the shape of governments' economic recovery packages thus far favor fossil fuels over low-carbon energy.
  • As of mid-November, G20 governments have committed over $230 billion to "activities that support fossil fuel production and consumption," though that's defined very broadly and includes things like aid to airports and airlines, highways, and automakers.
  • In contrast, there's been roughly $150 billion for renewables, efficiency, low-carbon transit like rail and cycling, and other climate-friendly investments.

Of note: The report is from the UN, the Stockholm Environment Institute, the International Institute for Sustainable Development, the Overseas Development Institute and the climate think tank E3G.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 1, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Big Oil's big reckoning

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There doesn't seem to be an oil major that's got it all figured out between the pandemic, cloudy demand and price outlooks, and the unknown path through a world getting a bit more serious about climate.

Driving the news: ExxonMobil yesterday afternoon showed the latest signs of its struggle to position itself as it announced large write-offs and a big rethink of long-term spending.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Dec 1, 2020 - Energy & Environment

BlackRock unveils new way to assess climate investment risk

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Investors will be able to see what impact a warming world and the transition to cleaner energy sources could have on their portfolios in a tool BlackRock unveiled Tuesday.

Why it matters: The move by BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager, is one of the most concrete signs investors are getting more serious about acting on risks they’ve been saying for years they’re worried about.

Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Making sense of the $28 billion Salesforce-Slack deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As with most big deals in tech, the key question to ask about Salesforce's $28 billion purchase of Slack isn't whether the price is too high or low, but whether the combination makes sense.

Between the lines: Big Tech companies have plenty of their own cash and can easily borrow more, but only a finite amount of time to innovate before rivals capture their turf.

