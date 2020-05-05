4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The climate imbalance of trade barriers

Reproduced from Energy Institute at HAAS; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new working paper finds that trade barriers worldwide are generally lower for carbon-intensive goods than cleaner products, creating a large "implicit subsidy to CO2 emissions."

Why it matters: UC Berkeley economist Joseph Shapiro pegs this "subsidy" at $550 billion to $800 billion annually, making it harder to fight climate change.

How it works: The paper explores tariffs (shown above) and other import penalties on a vast array of goods.

  • Penalties are generally lower on "dirtier" sectors — think metals and petrochemicals for instance — used as manufacturing inputs for consumer goods.
  • Shapiro concludes that ending the trade restriction imbalance between "dirty" and "clean" industries would help curb emissions.

The bottom line: "The resulting change in global CO2 emissions has similar magnitude to the estimated effects of some of the world’s largest actual or proposed climate change policies," Shapiro writes.

Why you'll hear about this again: The EU is planning "carbon border adjustments" to keep domestic industries from being undercut by competitors in nations without climate policies.

  • Plus, White House hopeful Joe Biden's platform vows "fees or quotas on carbon-intensive goods from countries that are failing to meet their climate and environmental obligations."

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,628,824 — Total deaths: 254,430 — Total recoveries — 1,184,499Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,192,119 — Total deaths: 70,115 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. States: New York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  4. Trump administration: Trump says he won't allow Fauci to testify because the House is "a bunch of Trump-haters."
  5. 2020: Biden to test virtual events in Florida and Michigan as coronavirus upends campaign.
  6. 🎓 Commencement: Barack and Michelle Obama to take part in virtual commencement ceremonies for class of 2020.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to recreate traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

A step back for commercializing space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely make the U.S. space industry even more focused on government money and funding —and potentially set back advancements toward commercializing the industry.

Why it matters: For over 10 years, the space industry has been making strides to diversify its base of customers away from just government entities to more commercial customers and industries.

