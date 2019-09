What's happening: The polar expedition, dubbed "MOSAiC" or "Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate," entails studying the Arctic climate system while traveling through the trans-polar drift into the Fram Strait between Greenland and the Svalbard archipelago, per the Times. Researchers and scientists will endure a polar winter while deliberately trapped in the ice.

, researchers will measure the Arctic's atmosphere, determining how sea ice is evolving by studying the ocean. The team will also study the Arctic's ecosystem, the air chemistry of the central Arctic and dynamical coupling via atmospheric waves with the ozone layer.

The big picture: Unprecedented sea ice loss is disrupting the balance of heat — and possibly disturbing weather patterns — in the Northern Hemisphere, reverberating through ecosystems and causing everything from plankton blooms near the Arctic Ocean surface to mass haul-outs of walruses in Russia and Alaska.

