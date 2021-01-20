Sign up for our daily briefing

Voters favor Biden's climate policies, but few view issue as top priority

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Several new polls help to show where the public's at on energy and climate as Biden takes office.

Why it matters: People tend to favor emissions-cutting and low-carbon energy initiatives, but it's hardly top of mind.

Driving the news: A new Morning Consult poll showed registered voters' support Biden taking steps including...

  • Rejoining the Paris deal (56% support vs. 25% in opposition).
  • Requiring public companies to disclose emissions and climate risk info (63% support vs. 19% in opposition).
  • Imposing methane emissions limits on oil-and-gas operations (55% support vs. 23% in opposition).
  • Big public investments in electric vehicle charging (54% support vs. 24% in opposition).

Separately, the New York Times reports on post-election polling from Yale and George Mason universities.

  • "66 percent said that developing sources of clean energy should be a high or very high priority," the NYT reports.
  • Eight in 10 people back tax breaks for people who buy solar panels or electric cars.
  • The same share back a program that would hire out-of-work coal miners to shut down old mines safely and restore the landscape.

But, but, but: Climate and energy policy are not at the top of poll respondents' list of concerns and interests. The chart above shows Morning Consult findings there.

  • New Associated Press polling shows that 68% of adults named the economy as one of the top five things they want the government to work on.
  • In the open-ended questioning, 24% listed climate change — well behind health care and the pandemic.
  • CBS News polling released Saturday found that 4% of adults said climate should be Biden's top priority.
  • They were given a menu that also included the economy, the pandemic, political divisions, health care, race relations and illegal immigration.

Quick take: With economic concerns paramount, look for Biden officials to keep promoting their agenda as a way to create jobs in low-carbon sectors.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Jan 19, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Global investments into clean-energy technology reach record high

Reproduced from BloombergNEF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Investments into clean-energy technologies totaled more than $500 billion for the first time ever, according to a BloombergNEF report released Tuesday.

Why it matters: Technologies making energy and other material cleaner needs to expand rapidly if the world is to adequately address climate change in the coming decades.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The beginning of the beginning for Biden's climate push

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Joe Biden's inauguration and the days right after will bring a rat-tat-tat burst of climate policy moves, but keep this in mind amid the splashy pledges: pushing through most of his agenda will be a long, uncertain slog.

Why it matters: Biden's climate plan is far more expansive than anything contemplated under President Obama. But for all the immediate pledges, it will take years to see how far Biden gets.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 19, 2021 - Energy & Environment

SUV emissions rose during the pandemic, analysis finds

Data: IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals

A remarkable new finding from the International Energy Agency: While energy-related carbon emissions fell steeply last year, emissions from SUVs actually rose slightly (by an estimated 0.5%).

Why it matters: The analysis underscores the rising prominence of SUVs in the global vehicle market. It's a trend that makes cutting emissions from transportation harder because bigger vehicles generally consume more fuel.

