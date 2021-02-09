Sign up for our daily briefing

India's energy surge makes it pivotal for the climate

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from India Energy Outlook 2021, IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals

India is projected to see the biggest increase in energy demand of any country over the next 20 years, a new International Energy Agency report finds.

Why it matters: It's already the third-largest energy-consuming nation, even as per-capita energy use, car ownership and other metrics are far below the global average.

  • There's a "tremendous opportunity for India to successfully meet the aspirations of its citizens without following the high-carbon pathway that other economies have pursued in the past," said IEA head Fatih Birol.

Yes, but: While renewables have been growing, right now coal, oil and solid biomass meet 80% of the country's energy demand, IEA said.

Speeding the transformation of its energy sector is key as new infrastructure is built and huge numbers of people buy new appliances, air conditioners and cars.

The big picture: A couple of snapshots capture the scale of India's expected energy growth.

  • “To meet growth in electricity demand over the next twenty years, India will need to add a power system the size of Europe’s to what it has now.”
  • Under their projections of what happens under existing and announced policies, another 25 million trucks will be on India's roads by 2040, and 300 million vehicles of all types are added.

What we're watching: Future policies and investment. On just the power side, India already has a target of reaching 450 gigawatts of renewables capacity by 2030.

  • But under IEA's climate-friendly "sustainable development scenario," between now and 2040 an additional $1.4 trillion for clean energy tech overall is needed beyond expected investments under current plans.
  • The SDS models expansion of energy access with a mix and policies consistent with the Paris Agreement's goals.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
16 hours ago - World

Interview: Former NSC director Lisa Curtis on America's Indo-Pacific strategy

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals

In her first interview since leaving the National Security Council, where she served from 2017 to 2021 as senior director for South and Central Asia, Lisa Curtis tells Axios that the Biden administration should put democracy promotion high on its agenda in the Indo-Pacific.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has made the Indo-Pacific a top focus of its newly formed National Security Council. That's a continuation from the Trump administration in terms of emphasis, if not necessarily in terms of strategy.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Tesla's bitcoin purchase means for the future of the dollar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Large and respected institutions, including a $1 trillion company run by the richest person on earth are starting to worry about the world's institutions, most notably the stock market and fiat currencies, and they are taking steps to hedge the risks.

Why it matters: Tesla's announcement that it will invest its reserves in bitcoin and gold as well as dollars makes the company part of a growing movement away from the greenback — which has long been the world's primary and most trusted store of value — and the largest and most high-profile company to do so.

Fadel Allassan
4 hours ago - Health

WHO: "Extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident

WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek. Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization team researching the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan said Tuesday that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species, per AP.

Why it matters: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, located just under 9 miles from the wet market where some scientists say the outbreak may have began, has been at the center of conspiracy theories over the origins of the virus.

