Climate groups push together for greener bitcoin

Environmental groups just launched a campaign aimed at pressuring bitcoin miners to adopt more climate-friendly practices.

Why it matters: Verifying and recording transactions involves power-hungry computing equipment, spurring fears about growing CO2 emissions.

Driving the news: Greenpeace and the Environmental Working Group lead the "Change the Code, Not the Climate" campaign.

Chris Larsen, the billionaire co-founder of the digital payments company Ripple, personally provided an initial $5 million.

Former Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune is advising the campaign.

It launched with digital ads in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Facebook and elsewhere.

Zoom in: Activists want bitcoin miners to ditch the "proof of work" process for validating transactions.

They point out that bitcoin rival Ethereum is transitioning to code that requires vastly less energy.

Reality check: It's a steep and maybe impossible uphill climb, says Axios' Brady Dale, who adds:

The two leading blockchains have wildly different cultures. Yes, Ethereum is shifting to a new consensus mechanism but it also launched without a supply cap (the limit of 21 million bitcoins is hard-coded in). They are fundamentally different projects that attract different crowds.

Proof-of-work has persevered in a hyper adversarial environment since 2009. Bitcoin changes very slowly anyway, but that probably never will.

Threat level: "Some researchers estimate that cryptocurrencies use more electricity each year than many individual countries in the world, including some industrialized nations," states a recent White House solicitation for input on crypto's impact.

What's next: One goal is convincing investors to apply pressure. “Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, PayPal, Venmo, Fidelity — there are lots of companies we anticipate will be helpful to this effort," Brune tells Bloomberg.