Americans worried about climate change more likely to wear masks amid coronavirus pandemic

Ben Geman

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Americans worried about human-induced climate change report wearing face masks in public in substantially higher percentages than people who are not concerned about it, per a new Morning Consult poll.

The big picture: 54% of adults who are concerned about climate and agree with the scientific consensus on human causation said they "always" wear a mask over the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • In contrast, among adults who say they're not concerned about climate change, the share who self-report always wearing a mask drops to 30%.
  • "This trend was replicated across questions on social distancing and disinfecting, though with somewhat smaller margins," they report in a story alongside the polling conducted in mid-April.

Why it matters: While correlation is not causation, Morning Consult quotes experts who see some psychological overlap between views on climate change and behavioral responses to coronavirus.

What they're saying: Emma Frances Bloomfield, an expert in science communication and controversy with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, sees several potential reasons for overlap.

  • "These include a general skepticism of authority — specifically authority associated with science, health and medicine — as well as an outlook concerned more with individual than community-level well-being," they report in a summary of her comments.
  • Ed Maibach, a George Mason University expert on public opinion on climate, says the difference may be related to partisan divides in views on both climate and the pandemic.

Methodology: "The poll surveyed 2,200 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. The climate-concerned and climate-unconcerned cohorts have 3- and 4-point margins of error, respectively."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Margaret Talev

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, Week 7: Americans fear economic collapse

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Nearly nine in 10 Americans now worry about the U.S. economy collapsing, a view that transcends party lines, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

While three-fourths also fear their communities reopening too soon, there's a massive gulf between how Democrats and Republicans view the threat.

Ben Geman

Experts say EU's coronavirus recovery should include green energy investments

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

European Union advisers are recommending that economic recovery measures for the coronavirus pandemic be in line with climate policy with low-carbon investments, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: It's the latest wrinkle in growing calls to orient huge financial recovery packages in Europe and elsewhere toward low-carbon industries.

