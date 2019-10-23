Chris Coons and Mike Braun launch bipartisan Senate climate change caucus

Driving the news: The Washington Examiner writes that Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), who chairs the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, will join the effort.

Quick take: The formation comes on the heels of a fresh reminder that while modest agreements may be possible, Democrats face massive hurdles if they seek to advance sweeping legislation to sharply cut emissions.

Last week Democrats fell far short in their effort to thwart the EPA's decision to scrap Obama-era carbon emissions regulations for power plants — a vote that saw three conservative Democrats vote with the GOP.

What they're saying: "The Democratic defections underscore our view that even if Democrats take the Senate and White House in 2020, the need for moderate support within their caucus will force them to temper their most aggressive environmental policy ambitions to have any chance at passage," Rapidan Energy Group said in a note last week.