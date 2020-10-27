1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The climate peril of used cars

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from UN Environment Programme; Map: Axios Visuals

A big new UN report delves deeply into an under-the-radar problem: the long-lasting carbon emissions and pollution from used cars shipped from wealthy nations to poorer ones.

The big picture: The UN Environment Programme report finds that between 2015 and 2018, the U.S., EU and Japan together exported 14 million used light-duty vehicles, with 70% going to developing nations. Africa is the largest export destination.

Threat level: The analysis finds that most importing countries have limited or absent environment and safety regulations governing used vehicle imports, while few developed nations have export restrictions.

  • The report analyzed nations' import policies and created a ranking system based on factors like emissions standards and vehicle age limits.
  • "Out of the 146 countries surveyed, 81 countries, over half, have ‘weak’ or ‘very weak’ policies to regulate the import of used vehicles," it finds.

Why it matters: Transportation overall (not just cars but also heavy trucks, planes and so forth) is a major emissions source, creating almost a fourth of energy-related CO2 output and roughly 15% of all global greenhouse gases.

And the report notes that the global fleet of light-duty vehicles is projected to at least double by 2050, with almost all the growth coming from non-OECD countries that import lots of used cars, vans, minibuses and so forth.

What they're saying: “Developed countries must stop exporting vehicles that fail environment and safety inspections and are no longer considered roadworthy in their own countries, while importing countries should introduce stronger quality standards," said UNEP head Inger Andersen.

What's next: The report recommends steps including harmonized global and regional regulations and standards, as well as more research.

It also says steps like age limits and fiscal policies like age- or CO2-based taxation can be effective.

Go deeper: Exports of Used Cars Are a Pollution Problem, U.N. Warns (New York Times)

18 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Japan's big new climate goal

Climate protest in Tokyo in November 2019. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Japan's new prime minister said on Monday the nation will seek to become carbon neutral by 2050, a move that will require huge changes in its fossil fuel-heavy energy mix in order to succeed.

Why it matters: Japan is the world's fifth-largest source of carbon emissions. The new goal announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is stronger than the country's previous target of becoming carbon neutral as early as possible in the latter half of the century.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Oct 26, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

How Trump’s energy endgame could go

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Expect President Trump to redouble his efforts loosening regulations and questioning climate-change science should he win re-election next month.

Driving the news: A second Trump administration would supercharge efforts by certain states, countries and companies to address global warming. But some wildcards could have a greener tinge.

Orion Rummler
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge blocks DOJ from defending Trump in Carroll rape defamation case

E. Jean Carroll in Warwick, New York. Photo: Eva Deitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the Justice Department's attempted intervention on behalf of President Trump in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against him, after she accused him of raping her in a dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Catch up quick: The agency argued that Trump was "acting within the scope of his office" as president when he said in 2019 that Caroll was "lying" about her claim.

