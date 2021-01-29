Sign up for our daily briefing

Pew survey provides snapshot of immense partisan divide over climate

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

New Pew Research Center polling underscores the immense difference in how much Democrats are concerned about climate change compared to Republicans.

Driving the news: The chart above shows the five issue areas with the largest partisan gaps in Pew's survey of what U.S. adults want the federal government to prioritize this year.

  • Pew's survey this month asked respondents whether 19 different issue areas should be a "top priority" for the White House and Congress.
  • Respondents were not limited to choosing a single topic as a top priority.

The big picture: Overall, 38% said climate should be among the top priorities, ranking it 15 out of 19 topics polled, though there's some bunching within the margin of error.

The survey of 5,360 respondents has a margin of error of ±1.9%.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - World

European Medical Agency recommends conditional approval of AstraZeneca vaccine

Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The European Medical Agency on Friday recommended conditional approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people between 18 and 55 years old.

Why it matters: This is the third vaccine that EMA has recommended for authorization.

Go deeper
Dave LawlerBarak Ravid
1 hour ago - World

Biden picks Rob Malley as envoy for Iran

Malley (L) during Iran deal negotiations in Vienna, 2015. Photo: Siamek Ebrahimi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Image

Rob Malley will serve as the Biden administration's special envoy for Iran, working out of the State Department, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Malley, a former Middle East adviser to Barack Obama, took part in the negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal and is a strong supporter of a U.S. return to the agreement. Reports of his likely selection led to sharp criticism from opponents of the deal like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), while former colleagues from the Obama administration rallied to Malley's defense.

Go deeper
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood misses the mark

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Robinhood spent yesterday taking from its credibility and giving to its critics, in one of the most inexplicable self-immolations Silicon Valley has ever seen.

The latest: Robinhood is racing to raise $1 billion from existing investors, ahead of plans to reopen trading of GameStop and other '90s nostalgia stocks.

Go deeper

