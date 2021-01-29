Pew survey provides snapshot of immense partisan divide over climate

Sign up for our daily briefing
New Pew Research Center polling underscores the immense difference in how much Democrats are concerned about climate change compared to Republicans.
Driving the news: The chart above shows the five issue areas with the largest partisan gaps in Pew's survey of what U.S. adults want the federal government to prioritize this year.
- Pew's survey this month asked respondents whether 19 different issue areas should be a "top priority" for the White House and Congress.
- Respondents were not limited to choosing a single topic as a top priority.
The big picture: Overall, 38% said climate should be among the top priorities, ranking it 15 out of 19 topics polled, though there's some bunching within the margin of error.
The survey of 5,360 respondents has a margin of error of ±1.9%.