Climate change groups demand Biden ban fossil fuel reps in his admin

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Biden speaks during a campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh. Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images

The green movement's left flank is stepping up efforts to shape Joe Biden's circle of advisers, releasing an open letter Tuesday calling for a ban on all "fossil fuel executives, lobbyists, and representatives from any advisory or official position on [Biden's] campaign, transition team, cabinet, and administration."

The big picture: It's signed by 145 local and national groups. These are actors that will battle more moderate Democrats for influence if Biden wins and Democrats control Congress, such as Sunrise, Oil Change U.S., Justice Democrats, 350.org, Greenpeace and others.

The other side: The Washington Examiner has a good, detailed story about the pressure on Biden — and pushback against it. Josh Siegel reports...

"Centrist Obama administration alumni counter that it's counterproductive to impose limits on the pool of talent who can provide counsel to Biden on a complex and technical issue such as climate change."
"'The only litmus test should be that people who want to serve in the Biden administration should be 100% on board and supportive of the Biden climate agenda,' a former Obama administration official told the Washington Examiner, requesting anonymity to discuss a sensitive subject."

Alexi McCammond
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump is "rooting for chaos"

Joe Biden on Monday gave his most forceful counterargument to President Trump on the issue of law and order, arguing in Pittsburgh there would be more violence in America if the president is re-elected.

What he's saying: "You know me. You know my heart. You know my story. Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America," Biden said.

Hans NicholsFelix Salmon
Aug 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Team Biden eyes a trillion-dollar January stimulus

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he might need a trillion-dollar stimulus bill in January, just to buy enough time to push through his nearly $3 trillion "Build Back Better" plan later in spring 2021. That's according to Biden advisers who are growing increasingly worried that the economy is deteriorating by the day.

The big picture: Congress and the White House are locked in a stalemate on additional spending to soften the blow of the pandemic. Every day that extra stimulus is delayed only serves to increase the ultimate size of the final cost to the economy.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
20 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden: "I am not banning fracking"

Joe Biden on Monday rebutted President Trump's claim that the Democratic nominee would seek to ban fracking, the oil-and-gas extraction method that has enabled a surge in U.S. production over the last decade.

Why it matters: The remarks came during a speech in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state Trump carried in 2016 where fracking-enabled natural gas development is a major industry. Nearby Ohio, which Trump also won, is also a big gas-producing state.

