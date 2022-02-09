Sign up for our daily briefing

A busy stretch in climate litigation

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

There are two important developments this week in closely-watched litigation at the intersection of climate change and the oil industry.

Driving the news, part 1: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled Tuesday that Boulder county and city officials' litigation against two oil giants belongs back in state court.

  • The local officials are seeking damages for the effects of climate change.

The big picture: The litigation against Exxon and Suncor is among a suite of similar cases brought by various states and cities against oil companies. State courts are generally viewed as more favorable venues for plaintiffs.

Why it matters: "It's the first appellate court to rule on whether the climate nuisance claims should be heard in state or federal court since the Supreme Court ruled that appellate courts could look at all sides of that issue," Korey Silverman-Roati of Columbia University's Sabin Center for Climate Change Law tells Axios.

Driving the news, part 2: The American Petroleum Institute, a big industry group, yesterday appealed a federal judge's recent ruling that scuttled a 2021 federal auction of Gulf of Mexico drilling leases.

  • U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in D.C. had found deficiencies in the Interior Department's Trump-era analysis of carbon emissions linked to the sale.
  • Frank Macchiarola, a senior API official, stated the appeal is meant to "preserve American energy leadership" and ensure the Gulf can "continue to play a critical role in meeting the nation’s energy needs while generating billions in revenue for critical conservation programs."

Oriana Gonzalez
32 mins ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. heading out of "full-blown pandemic phase"

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions could end "soon," even as early as this year, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Financial Times in an interview published Tuesday.

The big picture: Fauci explained that he does not believe "we are going to eradicate this virus," but said that it will instead reach an "equilibrium."

Matt Phillips
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

America's buying habit sends trade deficit to record

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The trade deficit hit a record last year, as Americans attempted to ease pandemic-era sorrows by acquiring a mountain of consumer goods.

Driving the news: The trade deficit for the full year of 2021 hit a record $859 billion, 27% more than the previous year, as Americans bought cellphones, toys, games and household goods, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.

Scott Rosenberg
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

King Mark's unshakeable reign

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Meta/Facebook's historic stock plunge slashed the company's value by roughly one-third over the past week and roiled markets but left one key figure unbowed: Founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be poorer, but he's no less powerful.

Why it matters: Other CEOs facing such disasters have quit, or at least faced boardroom challenges or shareholder revolts. But Zuckerberg's ownership of a class of shares with special voting rights gives him effective and absolute control over the company.

