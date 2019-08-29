Democrats spur rising worries about climate change

Data: Pew's July 10-15 survey on 1,502 adults, with a margin of error of ±3.0 percentage points for U.S. adults and ±4.4 percentage points for Republicans/lean Republican and Democrats/lean Democrat; Chart: Axios Visuals.

Pew Research Center data shows that public concern about climate change has risen over the last 6 years — but the angst isn't exactly shared across political lines.

Why it matters: The latest survey comes as Democratic White House hopefuls are floating expansive (and expensive) climate platforms, while the Trump administration is continuing efforts to unwind Obama-era policies.