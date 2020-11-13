Workers want their bosses to do better on climate

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Corporate climate performance plays a role in how workers think about their employers, not to mention talent recruitment and loss, per a KPMG survey.
Why it matters: The outlook from directors and top executives from hundreds of companies provides some interesting data points on how the corporate world is and isn't addressing climate change.
By the numbers: The survey of executives from more 500 international companies in August 2020 also found...
- 35% said they understand climate-related risks their companies face "extremely" well, while another 52% said their understanding needs to be better.
- 25% reported their companies' directors have remuneration incentives for directors to achieve carbon-cutting targets.
- 45% answered that their companies report publicly on climate-related risks they face.
- 74% said decarbonizing will require "significant changes" to their business model.