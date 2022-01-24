The push to get banks to consider climate-related risk

The response to a preliminary move by federal banking officials shows how Wall Street regulation is an increasingly important front in climate policy battles.

Driving the news: Over 1,900 people and counting are urging the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to use the "full extent of its authority" to press large banks to consider climate-related risk and make good on emissions pledges.

Their comments come via a form letter organized by the activist group Public Citizen to the OCC's draft guidelines released in mid-December.

What's next: The comment period is open until mid-February, and public, corporate and advocacy group submissions typically arrive close to deadlines. So look for more efforts to shape the OCC plan.

The Sierra Club and other environmental groups are also organizing comment campaigns.

Why it matters: It's just one part of wider pressure on Biden administration regulators and the Federal Reserve to push Wall Street to get more active on global warming.