VC firm Clean Energy Ventures' $110 million fund targets early-stage climate players

Now, he said, there's a "supply-demand imbalance" thanks to the proliferation of promising young companies.

"There’s a lot of growth-stage capital around the market now, but there’s very little early-stage capital," he said in an interview.

The big picture: The Boston-based fund was initially supposed to be $75 million, but investor interest led to the $110 million closing figure, a company representative said.

CEV already has 7 companies in its portfolio that Goldman says have already received about 15% of the fund.

They include the grid tech company SparkMeter (which also has backing from the Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures), and the solar tech firm Leading Edge Crystal Technologies.

What's next: Funding areas of interest "include energy storage, grid connectivity, renewable energy production, clean transportation and the water/energy nexus," the announcement states.