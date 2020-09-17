39 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Lots of U.S. cities could grow their own food locally

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A "sizable proportion of the population could meet its food needs" through farming within a 155-mile radius of its metropolitan area — fulfilling a locavore's dream, per a Tufts University study published this week.

Why it matters: The locavore and farm-to-table movements — as popularized by Michael Pollan, Alice Waters and others — inspire passion among foodies but actually represent just a small segment of U.S. agricultural activity.

Driving the news: The study looked at whether — in theory — 378 metropolitan areas "could meet their food needs from local agricultural land located within 250 kilometers [155 miles]."

  • Chicago, Seattle and Denver were among the big U.S. cities that would best be able to fulfill their own needs — with the big caveat that the current agricultural ecosystem would have to be radically upended.
  • New York, Los Angeles and Miami were among those with the least ability to feed themselves locally.

The intrigue: Ironically, the part of the country where interest in consuming local and regional food is the strongest — the "BoshWash" Northeastern corridor connecting Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. — is among the least conducive to feeding itself, according to Professor Christian Peters, lead author of the study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

  • "In most of the Northeast states, those cities would have a harder time meeting their food needs locally," Peters tells Axios.
  • There are a lot of caveats, too, said Peters, who's with the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.
  • For instance, "There's no universally agreed-to definition of what constitutes local food and what constitutes regional food."
  • "There's lots of inconsistent definitions, and that can be frustrating."

What they're saying: "Most cities along the Eastern Seaboard and in the southwest corner of the U.S. could not meet their food needs locally, even if every available acre of agricultural land was used for local food production," according to Peters.

  • “Yet, many cities in the rest of the country are surrounded by ample land to support local and regional food systems."

The bottom line: It's too early for locavores to rejoice.

Jennifer A. Kingson
34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Air quality in American West among the worst in the world

The air quality in Portland has become the worst in the world — with Seattle, Los Angeles and Denver also ranking up there with notoriously polluted places like Delhi and Shanghai.

Why it matters: Big-city residents often consider themselves smugly immune to the physical wreckage of calamities like wildfires, floods and hurricanes. The pernicious smoke now blanketing the splendid cities of our nation's Western spine is a reminder that no one is exempt from climate change.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

FBI director confirms "very, very active" Russian efforts to interfere in election

FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday told Congress the bureau has seen "very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020," primarily to "denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment."

Why it matters: It confirms previous statements from various intelligence officials about Russia's interference activities, which continue with less than 50 days until the election.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 29,925,969 — Total deaths: 942,076— Total recoveries: 20,356,242Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,640,540 — Total deaths: 197,091 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Health: The risks of moving too fast on a coronavirus vaccine — Racial disparities during pandemic extend to health coverage losses — Coronavirus cases increase in 17 states.
  4. Politics: Trump contradicts CDC chief on when vaccine will be widely available — Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump."
  5. Business: Retail sales return to trend after coronavirus plunge.
  6. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
