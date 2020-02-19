34 mins ago - Energy & Environment

A small but growing number of cities are tackling climate change

Orion Rummler

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

13% of nearly 900 cities tracked by the nonprofit CDP get a top rating on climate change action — a fraction of the total population, but roughly double the number of cities on the organization's 2018 list.

Why it matters: Cities create more than 60% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and consume 78% of the world’s energy. The 105 cities who received an "A" rating from CDP represent a combined population of 170 million.

Where it stands: Big cities in mostly developed parts of the world — including Europe, North America and Australia — dominate CDP's "A List" for taking steps to reduce heat-trapping emissions and adapt to a warmer planet.

  • Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Baltimore, Mexico City, Toronto, Paris, Berlin, Cape Town and Athens are among those setting strict emissions reduction goals and seeking to adapt to climate hazards like flooding and heatwaves. See the full list here.
  • The U.S. has the most cities on CDP's "A List," followed by Canada and Sweden.

Yes, but: While these cities have set forward-looking goals like lowering carbon emissions by 2050 and using more renewable power for energy consumption, a lot of these actions haven't yet been executed. CDP scores cities on their intent to follow through, which is far from guaranteed.

The big picture: CDP, a London-based nonprofit that asks companies to record their environmental impact, only gave 43 cities an "A" rating in 2018. This year, that figure was bumped up to 105.

  • City-level action to mitigate the effects of climate change is important, but national and international collaboration to cut carbon emissions is even more crucial for sweeping change.

Joann Muller

Cities' transportation ideas remain too small to deliver clear results

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Many cities are experimenting with innovative transportation ideas like scooters or autonomous shuttles, but their efforts are often too isolated or too small to deliver meaningful results, according to transportation experts.

Why it matters: Moving people and goods more efficiently is an urgent priority for many cities, which are grappling with issues like congestion, air pollution and accessibility while trying to raise money for necessary upgrades.

Jacob Knutson

Greta Thunberg warns Davos about climate risks

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg warned world leaders Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that time is running out to address climate change by reducing carbon emissions.

Why it matters: She cited a 2018 report from the International Panel on Climate Change that estimates that carbon emissions would need to be cut significantly in the years ahead to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) relative to preindustrial levels.

Kim Hart

The battle over 5G deployment in America's cities

The fate of the national race to build 5G wireless service depends on how effectively the guts of the network — namely, hundreds of thousands of bulky antennas — are placed in cities.

Why it matters: While global tensions mount over pressure to build 5G networks as fast as possible, U.S. cities are in a fight of their own with telecom carriers and federal regulators over how new 5G antennas — or small cells — will be scattered throughout downtowns and neighborhoods.

